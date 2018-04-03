March for Our Lives Supports YouTube Shooting Victims: ‘Our Hearts Are With You’

The organizers of the March For Our Lives rallies were quick to respond to the shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, posting a message of solidarity on Twitter.

“I write this without truly knowing the scope of the situation that is currently happening at YouTube HQ,” the statement read. “No one should have to fear for their lives in our free nation. No one should have to send a last ‘I love you’ text before returning to their hiding spot while an active shooter terrorized their community.”

“March For Our Lives stands with YouTube as they stood with us incredibly early in our mission to stop this. We need to stop this.”

The post was retweeted by Jaclyn Corin and some of the other student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who became prominent voices in the fight for gun control after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February.

“The YouTube HQ shooting is proof that this is NOT just schools,” Corin wrote. “Our country has a GUN problem. End of story.”

Many of the students have been enraged this week after their school instituted mandatory clear backpacks in the hopes of catching an students trying to smuggle a weapon into the building.

“Not even two months after what happened at our school,” wrote Alex Wind. “Not even a month after what happened at Great Mills. But this time, it’s not a school. Hoping all turns out well.”

“My heart goes out to those in the YouTube shooting,” wrote classmate Sarah Chadwick. “I’m so sorry, this should have never happened, I promise we’re going to fight for you.”

“My heart breaks for YouTube,” wrote Matt Deitsch, the head of messaging and outreach for the March For Our Lives organization. “I pray that no life was lost and I promise more action to prevent this, we can stop this.”

“What people don’t understand is that this can happen anywhere,” wrote Adam Alhanti. “And the sad part is, it has happened everywhere. Schools, churches, streets, restaurants, malls, and yes, the workplace. We need to fight against gun violence EVERYWHERE, not just schools.”

The shooting began at around 1 p.m. local time at YouTube’s San Bruno, California headquarters, about 12 miles south of San Francisco. The suspect, a white female shooter, is dead after shooting herself and wounding three others, police confirmed.

At the time of this writing, the shooting is still being described as an active one as police sweep the area looking for more suspects.