YouTube Goes Down Around the World, Users Flock to Twitter

YouTube experienced a major worldwide outage that lasted more than an hour Tuesday before the popular video streaming and sharing service was restored.

The outage was first reported around 8:30 p.m. ET, affecting not just the normal video streaming portion of the site but also YouTube TV and YouTube Music. No explanation as to the disruption was given, but the official YouTube Twitter account did address the outage.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated,” the team wrote.

When everything was back up and running, the Twitter account added, “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”

During the hour-long outage, YouTube users left without their ability to end the day with their favorite Vine compilations and cat videos took to Twitter to make jokes and complain.

“YouTube’s down… Can it really be true? Am I finally… free?” one user joked.

Another pondered, “If Youtube is down then do any of us really exist?”

“Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before,” one Twitter user noted.

Accompanying a reaction video, another added, “me writing a 6 page report about how YouTube shutting down has affected my well being and that I should receive compensation from this trauma.”

Cat video on, YouTubers!

