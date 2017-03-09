You Need To Follow This Creative Mom On Instagram

You may think you’re pretty creative, but have you ever made a bento box as impressive as Li Ming Lee’s?

“I started making charabens when [my older son] went to primary school in 2011. He missed me terribly then and had problems adjusting to the longer hours at primary school. I started packing him charabens, hoping to cheer him up and let him feel my presence and love through them,” she wrote on her website. “My younger boy … loves the charabens I make for his brother and requested for them too.”

She started making characters her boys adored, and before she knew it, was making Bento Monsters every day! From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Minions made out of spaghetti, Ming has done it all.

(Photo: Ming)

Check out some of her adorable and impressive works of art below, then join her 230,000 Instagram followers. Although she doesn’t need to make the bento boxes daily anymore, we will never tire of marveling at her creations — and helplessly trying to recreate them.

