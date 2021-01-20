'YMCA' Baffles Social Media as Donald Trump Finishes Final Address, Boards Air Force One for Final Time
Social media was baffled when "YMCA" by the Village People played Wednesday morning as President Donald Trump finished his final address to the American people. At the end of the farewell ceremony, Trump told the American people, "Have a good life. We'll see you soon," as the celebratory song — which has become the Trump Administration's signature soundtrack — began to play, confusing many who thought the tone did not match the solemnity of the occasion.
In his address, which came immediately after he left the White House for the last time, Trump said he wishes "the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular." He told the American people, "You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It was my greatest privilege and honor to have been your president."
Reactions immediately exploded on social media, with some Americans ready for Trump and first lady Melania Trump to board Air Force One for the final time, others sad to see them go, and still others simply amused by the bizarre choice of music. Continue reading to see the reactions.
trump said "have a good life" and ymca started playing. parody is dead. pic.twitter.com/sYGy73P1mc— promising young mauro (@mauro_txt) January 20, 2021
"Have a good life. We'll see you soon."
["YMCA" by the Village People plays as Trump leaves]— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 20, 2021
Not going to lie, exploded with laughter when the opening bars to 'YMCA' kicked in there— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 20, 2021
Ah the gravitas of the opening bars of “YMCA”— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) January 20, 2021
Cue the dignified and solemn “YMCA”— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 20, 2021
Ending his speech with YMCA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fz0UhyeQ4G— Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) January 20, 2021
Omg he’s really going out to “YMCA”— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 20, 2021
"Have a good life. We will see you soon. Thank you very much," Trump says, exiting stage to the YMCA blaring at 845 AM.— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2021
"Have a good life, see you soon." (YMCA starts playing)— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) January 20, 2021
^ the traditional ceremonial end to presidencies, of course
YMCA is such a hilarious choice for the soundtrack to his final walk to Air Force One— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 20, 2021
Trump leaving to YMCA is the funniest thing of all time. https://t.co/dcF8A87kIO— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 20, 2021
"Have a good life" followed by the Village People's "YMCA" is how this ends?!
Was this all a fever dream?!— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2021
"We will back in some form ... have a good life," says Trump, befor he's serenaded off the stage one last time as president by the thumping beat of "YMCA" pic.twitter.com/daAN2J23wO— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021
they’re really playing YMCA while trump is leaving pic.twitter.com/gcx7gVOuuJ— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) January 20, 2021
No you do the Y in YMCA with both arms. pic.twitter.com/fv1gYzMUYQ— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 20, 2021
I want nothing more right now than to hear a presidential historian go on TV and offer some lofty thoughts on how the lyrics of "YMCA" apply to this historic moment— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 20, 2021
"Have a good life," Donald Trump tells his supporters, then leaves to the strains of "YMCA," a song about gay men cruising for sex— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) January 20, 2021