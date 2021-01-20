'YMCA' Baffles Social Media as Donald Trump Finishes Final Address, Boards Air Force One for Final Time

Social media was baffled when "YMCA" by the Village People played Wednesday morning as President Donald Trump finished his final address to the American people. At the end of the farewell ceremony, Trump told the American people, "Have a good life. We'll see you soon," as the celebratory song — which has become the Trump Administration's signature soundtrack — began to play, confusing many who thought the tone did not match the solemnity of the occasion.

In his address, which came immediately after he left the White House for the last time, Trump said he wishes "the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular." He told the American people, "You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It was my greatest privilege and honor to have been your president."

Reactions immediately exploded on social media, with some Americans ready for Trump and first lady Melania Trump to board Air Force One for the final time, others sad to see them go, and still others simply amused by the bizarre choice of music. Continue reading to see the reactions.