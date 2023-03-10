More Than 3.2 Million Calico Critters Toys Recalled Following Deaths of 2 Children

Calico Critters are a popular toy among young children, but parents with little ones who have the toy may need to go through their collection. More than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys are being recalled following three incidents involving a bottle and pacifier accessory, including the deaths of two children. Epoch Everlasting Play issued the recall on March 9, citing that the toys "pose a choking hazard to children," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects types of flocked animal figurines and sets, more than 50 in total, that include bottle and pacifier accessories. The recalled Calico Critters toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores across the U.S., as well as online at Amazon.com and at calicocritters.com from January 2000 through December 2021. They retailed for between $10 and $80. Affected products include Sandy Cat Twins, Hazelnut Chipmunk Twins, Sophie Love N Care, and Silk Cat Twins, as well as well as the Baby Nursery Set, Highchair and Accessories, Carry Cases, and more. The complete list of recalled products, as well as item numbers, can be viewed by clicking here.

The products were recalled due to issues with the bottle and pacifier accessories, which were found to pose a choking hazard to children. Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, based in Pine Brook, New Jersey, said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including the deaths of a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico a 9-month-old child in 2015 in Japan. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors, and one style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue, and teal colors.

Due to the risk the items pose to children, the company advised that the bottle and pacifier accessories should "immediately" be taken away from children. Consumers can contact the company for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory, along with contact information and other instructions to receive a free replacement accessory. Epoch can be reached at 1 (800) 631-1272 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, or via email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com.