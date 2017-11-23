Airline Celebrates Black Friday With $99 Flights to Europe

An economy friendly airline carrier is offering travelers one of the best offers in air travel this Black Friday.

All-week long, Icelandic airliner, WOW Air is giving wanderlust thirsty travelers the chance to see Europe with one-way ticket flights for just $99.

In a statement from the company, CEO and founder, Skúli Mogensen said, “WOW Air is happy to provide some early holiday cheer to travelers in many of our U.S. destinations.”

Travelers can get a $99 one-way ticket from Chicago to London, Amsterdam, Dublin or Brussels for this Black Friday discounted price. The only catch is that the select flights need to be taken between December and May.

Founded in 2011, the Iceland-based company “aims to connect Iceland to North America, Europe, and Asia.” With an objective to provide customers with the “cheapest flights to and from Iceland and across the Atlantic while providing a memorable service all the way,” there are only 1,200 tickets available at the price, so act fast.

While WOW Air flies directly out of O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, travelers will have to still book return flights that come at the standard price. Not to mention, will still have to add airline fees like, checked luggage, carry-ons and standard seating.

Business Insider reports American carriers are getting in on the Black Friday deals too, with Delta Airlines selling discounted roundtrip flights to Ponta Delgada, Portugal, starting at $559 from Boston. Their sale goes on until Nov. 28. South Airlines is also discounting flight and hotel packages by $125 for domestic flights and $250 for international ones until Dec. 4.

But if your heart is set on Europe, book your flight now with WOW Air, and check out their Purple Friday Sale.