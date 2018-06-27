Worker’s Body Discovered in Cooler Ahead of Atlanta Braves Game

The body of a third-party contractor was discovered inside a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

According to a Cobb County police spokeswoman, the body of a third-party contractor was discovered inside of a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust park Tuesday afternoon by a fellow worker. The man’s identity has not yet been released, though it is expected to be made public once the family has been notified.

“Cobb County Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person located at Suntrust Park. The deceased person, a third party contractor, was located by another worker of the same company this afternoon. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate this incident,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement, SB Nation reports.

Officer Sarah O’Hara told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that an investigation is currently underway and that it is too early to determine if foul play is involved.

“This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor,” Officers O’Hara said.

The Braves are reportedly helping with the investigation.

“From there they’ll decide if it’s a homicide or accidental suicide. There’s many avenues it could go, but at this time, we’re just gathering information,” Officer O’Hara told WSB-TV 2.

The discovery of the body came on the same day that the Braves faced off against the Cincinnati Reds later that night. Fans at the stadium for the game said that they noticed a heavy police presence, though they were unaware that a body had been discovered.

“Nobody inside really knew anything about it,” one fan said.

“It’s sad because I’m sure he’s got a family somewhere,” another commented.

The Cincinnati Reds ended up beating the Braves five to three. The teams are scheduled for another game on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.