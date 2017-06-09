Woman’s Headache Turns Out To Be Spider Making A Home In Her Ear

There are a lot of wild viral video stories that come down the wire each week, and every one of them seems like it can't get any crazier. This new video going around, though, is certainly a top contender for the craziest.

First, a little backstory. A woman in India, identified only as Lekshmi L., fell asleep on her balcony and woke up with a headache and blockage in her right ear that was causing pain.

She went to the emergency room and doctors there took a look to see what the problem might be.

It was so much more awful than they could've imagined.

Hiding deep down inside Lekshmi's ear was a tiny gray spider that obviously crawled in while she was napping on her patio.

Per the New York Post, Dr. Santosh Shivaswamy from Columbia Hospital spoke to journalists and said, "It is common to see emergency room visits due to the presence a foreign object in the ear and it takes a simple procedure to remove the object."

"However, when a living insect makes its way inside a human ear, the patient's anxiety makes it difficult to continue the procedure, " he continued. "It was a rare to see a live spider moving inside someone's ear canal."

Up Next: Mom Finds Spider So Big In Son's Bedroom She Says, 'It Needs A Leash'

Lekshmi also spoke about the terrifying experience, saying, "I was terrified as I could feel the movement of a creature in my ear. The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me. I couldn't think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear."

Luckily for Lekshmi, the doctors were able to coax the spider out by using a flashlight. Still, though, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of.

More: Meet The Spider That Spread A Flesh-Eating Infection Across Man's Entire Body