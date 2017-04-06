Watch: Woman Trying to Navigate Her Husband Through the Grocery Store Is All of Us

Deva Dalporto, the woman behind the blog My Life Suckers, is never afraid of being honest, particularly when it comes to the opposite sex. This time she’s getting uber candid in a video to ruminate about her husband’s inability to go grocery shopping by himself.

“My husband is a smart guy,” she says in her video, “When Husbands Go Grocery Shopping.”

“He has a degree in nuclear engineering from MIT. But the minute he crosses the threshold of a grocery store, his IQ plummets 100 points. Seriously, he acts like he’s suddenly in a maze, with the lights off, blindfolded,” she adds.

In a series of hilarious phone calls, Dalporto walks her husband through the store by memory.

“Cutlets. Chicken Cutlets. CUTLETS!” she screams into the phone. When her husband asks where the chicken is in the store, she directs him to the butcher.

“Now take a number. There’s a little machine. Above the Italian sausage,” she exclaims.

She goes on to show us an example of an item her husband brought home from his last grocery excursion.

“This is an actual picture of a piece of fruit my husband picked out,” she says with a picture of what could be a pear, apple or a kumquat.

“I’m going to find the one that looks like it was bludgeoned to death by an axe murderer,” she jokes.

“I don’t buy that my husband is an incompetent grocery store shopper,” she surmises. “Mm-mm. No, sir. I think it’s a massive conspiracy that the men of the world are playing on us women. And it’s working.”

Can you relate to her hilarious post?

