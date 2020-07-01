Watch: Woman Spits on Gas Station Counter Over Dispute With Employee Over Mask Requirement

✖

As disputes over mask requirements continue to cause tension around the nation, a woman recently spit on a gas station counter after arguing with an employee over the store's policy. In a clip of the incident, which has since gone viral, the woman can been seen spitting on the counter while the attendant chides her.

While much of the audio is inaudible, the Twitter user who recorded and shared the clip stated that the woman was angry with the employee for attempting to enforce the store's face mask policy. Before storming out of the convenience store, she is heard saying, "This is ridiculous! There's no law that says you have to wear a mask!" The attendant appears to be exacerbated by the situation, but remains calm and doesn't escalate the situation. He, understandably, appears relieved once she finally leaves.

I’ve been hearing about “Karen” but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spit on an essential worker bc he enforced the rule of wear a mask. In response, she spit on him in. I wanted to cry pic.twitter.com/WxKMgvJvEp — Jillcattt (@Jillcattt) June 28, 2020

Wearing a face mask to help slow and limit the spread of the coronavirus has grown into a political issue for some, but White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that there is "no doubt" in his mind that citizens who do not wear masks are increasing the risk of spread of Covid-19. "When you have crowds of people together and you have the lack of wearing a mask that increases the risk of there being transmissibility. I have no doubt about that," he said during an interview on CNBC’s Halftime Report.

"When we see that not happening, there is a concern that that may actually propagate the further spread of infection," Fauci added. Additionally, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also strongly recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." The CDC has gone on to say that it "also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," The CDC continued. "Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."