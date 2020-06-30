✖

Friday the 13th slasher villain Jason Voorhees has turned up ion a new PSA, and he is encouraging people to wear masks in public. The PSA comes from ad agency Ogilvy Health, and features the hockey-masked marauder going about his day while donning the iconic face covering that has become synonymous with his character.

As Voorhees narrates the clip, he says, "It’s not easy. The mask kind of makes people uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am. I’m just trying to fit in. I know, the whole chainsaw thing. I get it. But the thing is, behind the mask, I'm just a regular guy." At the the end of the clip, a little girl wearing a facemask approaches Voorhees and shares a mask with him. The clip then closes with a caption that reads, "Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly."

The PSA is part of a larger campaign to encourage New Yorkers to wear a mask while they are in public and around others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

"CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," the department has also said. "Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."

Recently, actress Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to encourage her followers to wear a mask, writing, " I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion." She went on to say, "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."