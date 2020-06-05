Woman Detained by Police Singing 'You About to Lose Yo Job' Goes Viral and Social Media Can't Get Enough
As the world continues to discuss a number of hard-hitting issues, one woman's "you about to lose yo job" anthem after being detained has gone viral and prompted a much-needed laugh. In a clip shared across social media platforms, a woman, with her hands restrained behind her back, doesn’t miss a beat as drops a smooth freestyle paired with dance. The sudden song was so funny that it even caused the officer arresting her to briefly break his otherwise stoic expression.
June 3, 2020
It is unclear why the woman was arrested or if her arrest stemmed from the ongoing George Floyd protests, as some social media users have suggested, that are now taking place across the globe. It also remains unclear whether the officer who was seen cracking a smile and having to turn away as he laughed, lost his job as the woman had so eloquently warned. One thing is certain, though, the video immediately had Twitter erupting in a fit of laughter.
As users viewed the clip, many couldn’t help but respond, some even creating remixes to the tune. According to Vulture, in less than 24 hours, DJ iMarkkeyz, the DJ-producer who remixed Cardi B's "Coronavirus” PSA, partnered with DJ Suede to remix the tune, their version featuring clips of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video, Elmo, and others. Other social media users have offered up their own remixes as well. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say.
"Lose Yo Job" By Me & @Remixgodsuede 🔥🚀😎 • #iMarkkeyz pic.twitter.com/9vtFay03oj— iMarkkeyz (@iMarkkeyz) June 4, 2020
Currently boppin to #YouAboutToLoseYoJob in bed. Its 1:38 in the morning and im listening to this on repeat pic.twitter.com/OI6qgCV5yi— Rachel (@rachelaannn) June 5, 2020
This woman knew her rights, exercised them as a fuckin bop with an outro, AND made it something you can chant. Legendary. #YouAboutToLoseYoJob #youaintevengotnojob #cuzyoutrainin pic.twitter.com/VPOH2ABVrN— Ma (@horned_dilEMMA) June 5, 2020
#YouAboutToLoseYoJob I hope whoever is remixing this sista’s song is running her the $ so she can pay for a lawyer or whatever she needs. She has given us the 2020 anthem and needs her royalties stat because a ⭐️ is born— Saba7 (@_saba_araya) June 5, 2020
Them: "Why are you laughing at 3am?"— ⛥Remi⛥ (@IttiBittiRemi) June 5, 2020
Me: #YouAboutToLoseYoJob
What a goddamn legend. pic.twitter.com/cao0Yl988n
This is the new anthem for the police and all the Karen’s out there. Thank god for cell phone footage! #YouAboutToLoseYoJob— ASQ (@ASQmeeh) June 5, 2020
#YouAboutToLoseYoJob song of the year PERIODT pic.twitter.com/WI8NyF07cS— warren stan (@IHaveAPlan4That) June 5, 2020
Me watching #YouAboutToLoseYoJob 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2WY71iAZ06— Cookies n crayons (@cookiesncrayons) June 5, 2020
Me going into the #YouAboutToLoseYoJob tag: pic.twitter.com/FDxlNx5EhW— Rebecca (@rebeccalrod) June 5, 2020
Well folks-Once again the Internet delivers pure gold:#YouAboutToLoseYoJob https://t.co/4ynwKsWrKn— The ReMod Squad (@RemodThe) June 4, 2020
I hope she knows she's got us all at home in front of our computers like this pic.twitter.com/zDschPYwu1— Samid B. (@Sameeeeed) June 5, 2020
This is the official anthem of 2020— Peter Abbott (@pbotty) June 5, 2020
Whoever produced edit, get in contact with this lady - it needs to be available as a single. #YouAboutToLoseYoJob— Wren Rey (@WrenRey1) June 5, 2020
This one right here has changed my mood repeatedly for the last 24 hours.😆😂🤣#YouAboutToLoseYoJob #BlackMusicMonthChallengehttps://t.co/rvjRdqAIof https://t.co/YQPW7obkiC— Dudette (@Dudette9t9) June 5, 2020