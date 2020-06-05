Woman Detained by Police Singing 'You About to Lose Yo Job' Goes Viral and Social Media Can't Get Enough

As the world continues to discuss a number of hard-hitting issues, one woman's "you about to lose yo job" anthem after being detained has gone viral and prompted a much-needed laugh. In a clip shared across social media platforms, a woman, with her hands restrained behind her back, doesn’t miss a beat as drops a smooth freestyle paired with dance. The sudden song was so funny that it even caused the officer arresting her to briefly break his otherwise stoic expression.

It is unclear why the woman was arrested or if her arrest stemmed from the ongoing George Floyd protests, as some social media users have suggested, that are now taking place across the globe. It also remains unclear whether the officer who was seen cracking a smile and having to turn away as he laughed, lost his job as the woman had so eloquently warned. One thing is certain, though, the video immediately had Twitter erupting in a fit of laughter.

As users viewed the clip, many couldn’t help but respond, some even creating remixes to the tune. According to Vulture, in less than 24 hours, DJ iMarkkeyz, the DJ-producer who remixed Cardi B's "Coronavirus” PSA, partnered with DJ Suede to remix the tune, their version featuring clips of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video, Elmo, and others. Other social media users have offered up their own remixes as well. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say.