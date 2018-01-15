Woman Shuts Down Creepy DMs by Inviting Guy to World’s Scariest Threesome

Women on the internet have to deal with creepy guys sliding into their DMs pretty often, but one woman found that the best way to shut it down is by inviting them to the world’s scariest threesome.

Twitter user Bridget Nickerson shared a selfie on the social media site, in which she was sporting a see-through mesh top with no bra.

This prompted a very uncouth guy to send her a direct message telling her she was “hot as f—,” and asking her if she wanted to “sex chat.”

Rather than just blocking him or engaging in a dialogue to explain to him why his behavior is inappropriate, she decided to just get some good old-fashioned revenge.

Nickerson suggested doing some “role play,” to which the guy very eagerly agreed to.

She the led him through a sensual fantasy scenario that involved her and a friend seducing him while he was blindfolded.

Finally, she was ready to drop the hammer and smash his “fantasy” into a million pieces.

“Would you like to take your blindfold off now,” Nickerson asked.

“Yes baby,” he replied.

Then, Nickerson sent the man a close-up picture of Shrek the ogre, insinuating that this was the friend with her in the threesome.

After that, the creepy guy did not respond back, but Nickerson shared the whole exchange with her Twitter followers who could barely contain their laughter, with many simply commenting with “Ha.”

Some elaborated more, as one person wrote, “I AM HOLLERING OMG!!!“

Another said, “He asked her to take it there … and she did lmao.“

One of the more popular follow-up comments came from a user who was bummed that the guy did not just go with it.

“I thought he was gonna be fun and play along 🙁 if you’re gonna be a creep why not be a clever one,“ they sarcastically lamented.

” ‘I’m tryna explore the layers of your onion, girl’ would have been my choice of response,“ the person also joked.

To date, Nickerson’s tweet about the exchange has 149,889 retweets and 339,768 likes, and it has made the self-described “delicate flower” a hero among her peers.