Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend in His Sleep Before Dismembering Him With Machete

Lousiana Police have arrested a Texas woman accused of shooting her boyfriend while he slept before dismembering his body.

According to New York Post, police have taken Cierra Sutton into custody, where she was jailed without bond following her arrest last week. The 30-year-old woman lives in Baytown, Texas but was arrested in Jefferson Parrish, near New Orleans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Investigators say that after the two had an argument, Sutton shot 32-year-old Steven Coleman as he slept before then dismembering his body with a machete in a Baytown apartment.

It’s unclear how long ago the murder occurred, as Coleman has been gone for some time. Sutton first reported him missing back on August 16.

Six days later, on August 22, police found a man’s torso in a Baytown landfill. They haven’t yet identified the torso as Coleman’s, as they’re waiting to examine all of the body parts.

Sutton is currently being held without bond, and jail records don’t list an attorney.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!