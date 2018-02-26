Woman Poops in Her Pants to Hide Drugs During Arrest

A Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during her arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.

Officers in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles south of Dallas, were investigating a report of a theft at a local grocery story on Wednesday, Feb. 21, when they attempted to subdue a female suspect and take her into custody. Things then quickly grew messy.

According to a Facebook post by the Corsicana Police Department, officers detained 32-year-old Shannen Shunta Martin at the grocery store and placed her in the backseat of the police cruiser. Once inside of the vehicle, Martin allegedly intentionally defecated in her pants and then hid “2.3 grams of crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and one Valentines Card” in her feces in an attempt to conceal the items. The unlucky officers were then forced to sift through the woman’s feces in order to retrieve the evidence.

Martin has been charged with two felonies, including tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

The Corsicana Police Department took the opportunity of the odd incident to issue a warning to others, writing “this is scientific proof that drugs will fry your brain, folks.”

This isn’t the first time that a suspect has attempted to elude arrest by using their own feces. Earlier this month, a woman was spotted by workers at a Menards in Indianapolis, Indiana removing a camera from its packaging and placing it inside her purse. When they tried to confront her, the woman reached down her pants and grabbed a handful of her own feces, throwing it at the worker trying to stop her and hitting him square in the chest.

Police arrived a few minutes too late, but the camera was later recovered. After examining store security cameras, police were unable to identify the shoplifter. They are currently still looking for her.