Watch: Woman Jumps on Car Hood to Stop Thieves From Stealing SUV

A Wisconsin woman was filling up her gas tank at a local station when a thief opened the driver car door and tried to steal her vehicle.

CNN reports that Melissa Smith immediately jumped on her vehicle and mounted the hood as the thief attempted to drive away with her car. The incident occurred on Wednesday and was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

When speaking to CNN, Smith said, “I’m not dealing with this sort of crap today!” and explained her actions.

“If I held onto the side, I knew he could just drag me and leave,” she said.

See the woman’s heroic act below:

Harrowing security footage shows a woman fighting off car thieves by jumping on the hood of her car https://t.co/cVdhLaGF2b pic.twitter.com/y99t4FvbkY — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017

But with her on the hood, she knew he couldn’t ignore her. After the thief turned on the windshield wipers and slammed on the brakes in an unsuccessful attempt to force Smith off the SUV, the carjacker gave up and fled the scene in another vehicle.

Smith then jumped off the hood and into her car to stop it from rolling into oncoming traffic. She said her actions weren’t safe, but she wouldn’t “tolerate that sort of behavior.”

Twitter started spiraling with responses to commend Smith’s bravery, but others thought she should have just let the car go.

She’s way more lit than I will ever be https://t.co/KCUnCPr0jU — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 26, 2017

@CNN Stunning video, but you buy insurance so you don’t have to risk your one life for any car. — Craig Hansen (@craigchansen) May 26, 2017

