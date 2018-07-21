Woman Gives Birth in Chick-fil-A Bathroom, Baby Receives Free Food for Life

A woman gave birth in a Texas Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday, during an emergency stop on the way to the hospital.

Robert Griffin wrote a lengthy post about the experience on Facebook. After his story went viral, it was picked up by KSAT 12 as well. Griffin and his wife, Maggie, were on their way to the Texas University Hospital in San Antonio. On the way, they stopped at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant where they were meeting with friends to drop off their two older daughters.

“By the time we got to the restaurant, Maggie was in active labor and said she REALLY had to go to the bathroom,” Griffin explained.

The restaurant was technically closed, but the staff allowed the Griffins in to use the bathroom, seeing the state of emergency they were in.

“So there we were… my wife and I in a tiny stall in the bathroom, and I could see the top of our little girls head crowning as Maggie was straddling the toilet,” Griffin went on.

Maggie delivered her baby in the fast food bathroom, as Robert described in graphic detail. He even explained that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck, and he had to struggle to get her free.

The newborn was named Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin. Paramedics arrived 15 minutes after she was born, according to Robert, and she was held in a combination of towels heated up in the restaurant kitchen and Robert’s Trump 2020 campaign shirt.

“For all the chaos, we all did amazing,” he wrote. “Cut the chord while still in the bathroom, kept Gracie stable and mom calm, and it all worked out… Not as planned, but everyone’s healthy. Her birth certificate reads ‘Born in Chick-Fil-A’ and the hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician.”

The symbolic circumstances of the birth were not lost on Robert, who expressed his pride at every bit of the harrowing story.

“I thinks it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-Fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt!”

He tagged his post “maga.” At the time of this writing, it has already garnered over 260,000 likes and over 100,000 shares.

Fittingly, the Griffins already had a Chick-Fil-A onesie ready for Gracelyn that read “little nugget” on it. In addition, the restaurant chain has reportedly promised Gracelyn free Chick-Fil-A for life and a guaranteed job when she reaches the age of 14. Her first birthday party is already being planned at the franchise where she was born.