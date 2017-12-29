Woman Allegedly Destroys Andy Warhol Paintings on First Date

A high-profile Texas attorney might’ve had the worst first date ever after his companion destroyed his Andy Warhol paintings.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was on her first date with 49-year-old Anthony Buzbee, a prominent Houston trial lawyer, when she caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, the Associated Press reports.

According to authorities, Layman grew too intoxicated on their date, at which point Buzbee called her an Uber. Layman, however, refused to leave and hid inside of Buzbee’s house. When the 49-year-old eventually found her, she grew aggressive, tearing down several paintings and pouring red wine on them. She also threw two $20,000 sculptures, shattering them.

Among the items in his art collections damaged were several paintings by the late Andy Warhol, each valued at $500,000.

Layman was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. She was released on $30,000 bond.