Woman Crushed After Seagull Picks up Her Pet Chihuahua and Flies Off

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a bird carrying a chihuahua? A woman in the United Kingdom was left distraught after a seagull made off with her dog, Gizmo.

Becca Hill told Devon Live she watched the bird pluck their pooch from their back yard in Decon, England. The bird carried the dog off into the distance, Hill said. She told the outlet she doesn’t know where the dog is, or if it was dropped, but said she remains hopeful they’ll track Gizmo down.

“It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn’t see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now,” Hill told Devon Live.

Hill posted a plea on Facebook to anyone who may have spotted Gizmo after the bird flew off with it.

“Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuahua he’s mine, a seagull took him from my garden,” she wrote on Facebook. “Have a really upset 6 year old missing her dog.”

Hill’s Facebook post was taken down after she saw a barrage of trolling from people online, however, UAV Lost Dog Search & Rescue told The Sun.

“She removed the post due to unnecessary trolling and hateful and spiteful comments where people were making a joke of the situation,” the organization, which is helping Hill find Gizmo, said.

The group added, “She is very upset by the events and took the decision to remove the post.”

UVA posted asking people in the surrounding area to “keep your eyes open.” It asked them to check “Gardens, rooftops, trees, under hedges etc.” for Gizmo.

Trolls flocked to her post, The Sun reported, accusing her of lying about the dog being taken by a seagull. She hit back, calling them “f—ing stupid.”

“Are you all f—ing stupid, my partner has seen a seagull swoop down and take him! It’s happened before,” she replied.

Hill didn’t want to speak to reporters today, The Sun wrote, but said the “real ordeal” had “all got way too much.”

The RSPCA told The Sun this isn’t typical of seagulls, meaning most people need not worry about letting their pets out in the yard. The organization also sent condolences to Gizmo’s family.

“Our hearts go out to Gizmo’s family and we hope he is found soon and is OK,” the RSPCA told The Sun. “This must be extremely upsetting for the dog’s owner. Fortunately, these types of incidents are very rare and not typical gull behavior.”

Hill and her partner remain hopeful Gizmo is still alive and will be returned to their home with their two other dogs soon.