Woman With Congestion Discovers Tooth Growing in Her Nose

Doctors in China discovered a tooth growing inside the nasal cavity of a 57-year-old woman.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman, who has only been identified by her surname Xia, suffered from what she believed to be inflammation of the membrane in her nose. For decades, the woman experienced nosebleeds and a constant feeling of congestion.

Doctors at the Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital first discovered the tooth after a scan revealed a circular object lodged in the woman’s nose.

“Scans showed a high-density shadow in her right nasal cavity. We thought it was a foreign object or some sort of stone,” ear, nose, and throat specialist Zhou Jianpo said. It wasn’t until doctors performed surgery on Xia that they discovered the object was actually a tooth that had fully grown inside of her nasal cavity.

Chinese woman who suffered mysterious nosebleeds for decades is shocked to discover a TOOTH growing in her nose. https://t.co/Gbv2Sppwpm pic.twitter.com/qKqEgAtakn — Howard Farran DDS (@HowardFarran) October 30, 2017

The condition, known as supernumerary teeth, isn’t all that rare and show up in as much as four percent of the population. The condition, which is present at birth and develops during pregnancy, causes extra teeth to grow in random places on the face, although it is rare for them to appear in the nasal cavity.

After the tooth was removed from her nasal cavity, Xia reported that she no longer experiences the symptoms she had been suffering from.

Photo credit: Twitter / @HowardFarran