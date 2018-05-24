Woman Who Birthed Child While in a Coma Dies 3 Years After Regaining Consciousness

The Tennessee mother who gave birth to a son while in a coma after a car accident died this week, more than three years after she regained consciousness.

According to WATE, Sharista Giles and two friends were on their way home to Sweetwater, Tennessee after attending a December 2014 Nashville concert when the driver crashed into a guardrail. While the two other women walked away, Giles was trapped in the passenger seat and unresponsive.

At the time, she was four months pregnant with a baby boy. The boy, named Lighton, was born prematurely, weighing just two pounds, reports Fox News. Lighton turned 3 in January.

Giles’ mother, Anna Moser, told WATE her daughter’s doctors gave Giles a 2 percent chance of recovering.

In late April 2015, her family told WATE Giles was starting to wake up. They said she began to open and close her eyes and could say a few words, reports PEOPLE.

In December 2016, Giles suffered “double pneumonia,” according to a Facebook page set up by her family. She was rushed to an intensive care unit.

On May 21, the family announced on Facebook that Giles passed away.

“This saddens my heart to say but we all know she is no longer suffering,” her family wrote on Facebook. “Sharista Giles gained her wings this morning. She has suffered for 3 1/2 years now she is rejoicing with Our Heavenly Father. She can walk, talk, sing, dance, and put that Beautiful Smile back on again. RIP. .. OUR SWEET ANGEL….. WE LOVE YOU BABY GIRL AND YOU ARE GREATLY MISSED! AND WE WILL MAKE SURE YOUR BABY BOY WILL BE LOVED AND TAKEN CARE OF. FLY HIGH AND SPREAD YOUR WINGS.”

Moser said the cause of death was unknown, but she was taken to UT Medical Center.

“This saddens our hearts tremendously. But we all know she is no longer in pain or suffering,” the family of Sharista’s father said in a statement to WATE. “Our Precious Angel is Dancing in the Sky. We are very thankful for all the medical staff from day one that has helped along the way. UT hospital, Sweetwater Hospital, Harriman Care & Rehabilitation Center and Woods Nursing Facility in Sweetwater, TN. We are very Blessed to have her son (Leighton Giles) to help her memory live on. Sharista’s son Leighton will grow up knowing how much his mother loved him threw the stories that we all have to tell him about her. Sharista has been such a strong young lady and we all and everyone will miss her everyday. SharistaStrong.”

According to Giles’ obituary, she is survived by her son, parents, sister and three brothers.

Photo credit: Facebook / Giles Family