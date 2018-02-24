Winter Olympics: Figure Skater Delivers Excellent ‘Game of Thrones’ Routine

German figure skater Paul Fentz looked poised to sit on the Iron Throne when he competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Wearing an outfit that appeared to be straight out of Game of Thrones, Fentz competed in the male figure skating competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea with a performance accompanied by a remixed orchestral version of the Game of Thrones theme song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His outfit had a large gold sigil on the front, referencing the house sigil often decorate the armies of the show like the House Stark direwold or the House Lannister Lion.

Speaking of the Lannisters, one of the sleeves on his outfit was embroidered with a golden armor pattern. That along with him wearing a single glove was an obvious reference to Jamie Lannister, who is both missing a hand and wears golden armor as head of the King’s Guard.

Fentz’ performance even got a reaction out of the commentators.

“It may not be his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” Tara Lipinski said as Fentz performed. Johnny Weir teased his fellow commentator by calling Lipinski “Cersei.”

Fentz placed third in his group of six in free skating, qualifying as one of the top 24 to advance to the next round.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019 for its eighth and final season with six extended episodes. Last we saw of the Lannisters, of whom Fentz appears to be a fan of, Jamie was riding north to join Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in the battle against the Army of the Dead.

Cersei, meanwhile, admitted to her brother that she had no intention of helping in the war, threatening to kill Jamie by having The Mountain attack her before relenting.

The 2018 Winter Olympics continues daily through Feb. 25 on NBC.