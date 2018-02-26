No One Loves That Viral Johnny Weir ‘Panda’ Video More Than He Does

Pandas may have taken over the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Sunday night, but commentator and former Team USA figure skater Johnny Weir’s freakout moment over the adorable animals might be going even more viral.

As is tradition during the Closing Ceremony, South Korea gave a nod to Beijing, China, the host of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, with a performance featuring pandas, which are a major symbol of peace in Chinese culture.

While social media went wild for the animatronic pandas, perhaps no one was delighted more than Weir, who let out an elated “Pandas!” scream during the broadcast.

One social media user remembered a clue category from Jeopardy! in which host Alex Trebek “rapped” lyrics to prevalent hip-hop songs and contestants had to answer with the artist name. One clue consisted of Trebek reciting lyrics from “Panda” by Desiigner with Weir’s exclamation mixed in at the end.

On Twitter, Weir retweeted the video and on Instagram thanked the user responsible for the hilarious edit.

“Never have I been more pleased to say something on television,” Weir wrote. “Thank you cjzero for this edit!”

Weir made headlines Sunday night for his unique look, consisting of a pristine white outfit and an elaborate hairdo decorated with a star ornament Twitter users couldn’t stop talking about.

AMC Networks Vice President Jim Maiella noted how similar the ‘do looked compared to NBC’s “The More You Know” campaign logo.

Johnny Weir is on-brand. pic.twitter.com/fGtCVwWC1j — Jim Maiella (@jimmaiella) February 26, 2018

“The real star of the [Olympics Closing Ceremony] is the headpiece on [Johnny Weir],” another viewer wrote.

The real star of the #olympicsclosingceremony is the headpiece on #JohnnyWeir pic.twitter.com/gvaI65ov24 — Carolyn Paine (@CarolynPaine) February 26, 2018

Another viewer suggested that NBC’s Terry Gannon deserved a medal for keeping a straight face while sitting next to Tara Lipinski and Weir.

Of course, this is not the first time Weir’s outfits have caused a buzz on social media during the Olympics. Last week, Lipinski and Weir looked like they raided the Hunger Games costume department, and their savage commentary matched their look.

“We need Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to cover the White House press briefings. I need this,” one person wrote.