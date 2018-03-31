Here’s Where the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Was Sold

After reaching a historic amount in Mega Millions history, the $521 million winning lottery ticket from Friday’s drawing was reportedly bought in New Jersey.

FOX News reports that only one ticket in the state of New Jersey with the right numbers was purchased this week with the winning numbers, 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1 — a feat no one has matched in the nation’s 10th largest lottery jackpot since January.

The New Jersey lottery commission tweeted Saturday morning that one lottery hopeful had purchased the ticket at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, Morris County, an area in the northeastern part of the state, roughly 30 miles outside New York City.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS NEW JERSEY!! One lucky ticket sold at Riverdale Lukoil South in Riverdale was the sole winner of last night’s $521 million #MegaMillions jackpot!! https://t.co/B6st9j0txx — New Jersey Lottery (@TheNJLottery) March 31, 2018

While the buyer has not come forward just yet, the news agency reports that the mega jackpot of $521 million can be acquired through the annuity payment option or cash option, with a value at $317 million.

The Lukoil station manager, Nash Riad told the Associated Press that he does not know the identity of the individual.

“The last couple of days we sold a lot of tickets … so I don’t know if it’s a guy, a woman, or who it is,” Riad said. “We sell tickets all the time, all day.”

The $521 million jackpot had not been won in the lottery system for the last two months, with Friday’s drawing marking the fourth time in the history that the goal had exceeded $500 million.

“Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and Maryland Lottery gaming director, said in a press release. “Large jackpots like this one capture everyone’s attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for a while longer. But at the same time, we can’t wait to see someone win.”

The record for largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was $656 million. The prize was won in March 2012 and was split by three separate winners in Kansas, Maryland and Illinois.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Friday night also saw two tickets sold in Ohio and Texas that matched five white balls to win $1 million each.