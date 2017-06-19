The Other Mom Weighs In On ‘Wife Swap’ Murders

News broke last week that former Wife Swap family, The Stockdales, were in the middle of a tragedy. Jacob (25) allegedly shot and killed his mother Kathryn, and his younger brother James (21), before turning the gun on himself. However, he survived the shot.

TMZ has now released a video from Laurie Tonkovic, the other mother involved in the Wife Swap, and she had an interesting take on the Stockdale situation.

Tonkovic said that there was a specific incident during her time with the Stockdales in 2008, where she felt like Jacob was already starting to crack under the pressure put there by his controlling parents.

The Stockdales are an incredibly religious family, and the kids aren't really allowed to do anything. Tonkovic tried to change that when she spent some time as the mother of the family. She allowed them to have a TV and play video games, but Jacob wasn't okay with that.

"He ran outside crying," she recalled. "I asked him what was wrong. He said that his mom and dad would tell him that he would burn in hell."

She went on to try and understand the Stockdale family, but was struggling to figure out how they worked.

"They're very religious, and they're a very talented family. But God gives you free will, and free will they didn't have."

Jacob is currently recovering from his gunshot wound, although he is still in critical condition.

