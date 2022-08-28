Why Some Wendy's Are Changing the Mascot's Hair Grey

Some Wendy's social media platforms have changed their mascot's hair to gray, and it's a subtle nod to journalist Lisa LaFlamme. According to a report by CNN, the accounts associated with the fast food chain's Canadian stores adopted the new look on Thursday to honor La Flamme's career. The veteran reporter was reportedly laid off unexpectedly this summer.

LaFlamme has been an anchor on CTV National News for years, and a reporter for long before that. In total she has been at the network for over three decades, so fans were shocked when she revealed back in June that her contract was not being renewed. LaFlamme herself added more details in a video posted on Aug. 15, admitting that she felt "blindsided" by the decision. She said it was "crushing to be leaving CTV in a manner that's not my choice."

As this news circulated throughout the nation, Wendy's Canada made some simple shading changes to its logo and posted a tribute to LaFlamme online. They wrote: "Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour."

According to CNN, the popular speculation in among Canadians is that LaFlamme was laid off because of her hair color. The anchor had reportedly dyed or colored her hair for years beforehand, but during the COVID-19 pandemic she decided to start keeping it her natural gray. Some believed this was the case and called it a form of ageism, but CTV's parent company Bell Media denied this claim.

Bell Media executive Mirko Bibic told reporters "That is not the case" when asked if LaFlamme was fired for her hair color. However, he did announce that the company is undertaking an independent review of this contract decision.

Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences 👩🏼‍🦳👩🏾‍🦳Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping build inclusive workplaces for all women. Go grey with us, turn your profile picture greyscale and #KeepTheGrey pic.twitter.com/SW5X93r4Qj — Dove Canada (@DoveCanada) August 21, 2022

According to a report by The Globe and Mail, one Bell Media executive has already taken a conspicuous leave of absence. Michael Melling is reportedly taking a break from work after sources told the outlet that he asked his employees who approved the decision to "let Lisa's hair go gray." It's not clear if that's related to the investigation.

In the meantime, other Canadian companies have made similar allusions to LaFlamme's situation in their latest ad campaigns. Dove Canada has reportedly donated $100,000 to an organization that advocates for inclusive workplaces for women. The company has also changed its profile picture to grayscale and has encouraged its followers to do the same.