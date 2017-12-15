White House Releases Official 2017 Christmas Photo

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their first Christmas portrait of the 45th president’s term, wishing the people of the United States a Merry Christmas

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the First Lady wrote in a Tweet on Thursday.

The President’s daughter Ivanka Trump also showed her holiday spirit earlier in the week.

Photo: Twitter/ @FLOTUS