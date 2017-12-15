White House Releases Official 2017 Christmas Photo

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their first Christmas portrait of the 45th president’s term, wishing the people of the United States a Merry Christmas
“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the First Lady wrote in a Tweet on Thursday.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The President’s daughter Ivanka Trump also showed her holiday spirit earlier in the week.
Happy Holidays! 😘 pic.twitter.com/XLBj2zg2Ql— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 12, 2017
Photo: Twitter/ @FLOTUS