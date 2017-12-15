Trending

White House Releases Official 2017 Christmas Photo

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are […]

By

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their first Christmas portrait of the 45th president’s term, wishing the people of the United States a Merry Christmas

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the First Lady wrote in a Tweet on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The President’s daughter Ivanka Trump also showed her holiday spirit earlier in the week.

Photo: Twitter/ @FLOTUS

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts