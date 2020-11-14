White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Slammed Over 'One Million Marchers' Claim for DC Rally

Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters descended on Washington, D.C. Saturday morning as part of the Million MAGA March. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed "more than one MILLION" marchers showed up, although reporters who were at the rally estimate there were far less than that who showed up. McEnany's tweet was skewered on social media and reminded many how former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spent the Trump Administration's first hours falsely claiming the crowd at Trump's 2017 inauguration was larger than the crowd at President Barack Obama's inauguration.

The rally was a show of support for Trump and his baseless theory of "voter fraud" in the Nov. 3 election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud swaying the election result. The event started at Freedom Plaza, with people chanting "four more years" and "stop the steal" as they walked towards the Capitol, reports USA Today. There were scattered clashes between counter-protesters and Trump supporters, with 10 people arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Four people were arrested for firearm violations and two for assault, police said.

Many of the attendees carried Trump's 2020 campaign flags and wore the red Make America Great Again hats. Most were also not wearing face masks, which can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Attendees traveled from far outside the nation's capital, which voted overwhelmingly for President-elect Joe Biden.