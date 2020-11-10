Fox News Cuts off Kayleigh McEnany's Allegations About Voter Fraud and Social Media Is Heated

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Monday news conference has sparked heated discussion from those on social media. Taking the pulpit during a campaign event at the Republican National Committee headquarters, McEnany, without evidence, lobbied numerous allegations of voter fraud as President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, which has been called for Joe Biden, eventually prompting Fox News to cut away. Speaking to the media on Monday night in her "personal capacity," McEnany, who also serves as the Trump campaign's spokesperson, alleged that Democrats were "trying to keep observers out of the count room" and were opposing voter ID, and verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility. She said that "you don't oppose our effort at sunlight, at transparency, because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting." Her claims, provided without any evidence, prompted Fox news to stop airing the conference, with host Neil Cavuto stating that he could not "in good countenance continue showing you this." The move, as well as McEnany's remarks, prompted plenty of discussion on social media. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

First thing the have ever done that I agree with! — Eustacia_Binx (@paws1012) November 10, 2020 Thank you Neil — Radical Moderate (@ModerateWill) November 9, 2020 The network cut away from the presser just after McEnany alleged that Democrats "welcoming" fraud and illegal voting. Cavuto cut in stating, "we have to be very clear. She's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this." prevnext

I will not applaud Fox News for cutting away from Kayleigh McEnany’s lie filled press conference. Where was this energy for the last 4 years????????? — Kayla Parker 🐎🇺🇸 (@kaybaeparker) November 10, 2020 the fact that Fox News cut off kayleigh mcenany for LYING has me rolling on the ground 😂it’s about time — Xo (@xocbenit15) November 10, 2020 "I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, of course we'll take you back," Cavuto continued. "So far she has started saying, right at the outset – 'welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting.' Not so fast." prevnext

They finally did it. Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for lying.pic.twitter.com/eM0j0au0WL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 9, 2020 I’ve been very disappointed in Fox the past year. It was the one channel I thought was fair and balanced. And now, YOU ARE going tell us what we can and cannot hear and see?? I feel betrayed! — Debra Brown (@debrown77) November 9, 2020 The Washington Post reported shortly after that the decision to cut off McEnany was Cavuto's. Citing people familiar with the incident, the outlet reported that the decision did not come from executives or other "top brass." prevnext

Where is free speech — Grace Johnston (@drum999) November 9, 2020 Thank you for actually being an honest and responsible news anchor Cavuto. — Julie K (@JulieKMN) November 9, 2020 Following McEnany's remarks, reporters asked for evidence to support the claims. According to the Independent, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel cited a whistleblower complaint from a City of Detroit election worker that alleged back-dating of ballots in Michigan. prevnext

Thank yiu @FoxNews for doing the right thing. #CountryOverParty — One Fit Widow (@OneFitWidow) November 9, 2020 This needs to happen every single time. — Schrobblehead (@schrobblehead) November 9, 2020 "We will have to subpoena that and we'll have to get that information but that's going to be an investigation process," McDaniel said. "But somebody was told 'you need to backdate ballots to make them legal,' ballots that were illegal under the law." prevnext

Me to @FoxNews: pic.twitter.com/UczJOB0NB2 — 🌸 Ms. Tokified 🌸 (@MrsFunkofied) November 9, 2020 Let's not give them too much credit. — Michael G (@michael_g45200) November 10, 2020 Asked by a reporter whether she knew fraudulent votes were cast, McEnany, according to The Hill, said that campaign officials were asking for "patience." She said, "what we are asking for right now is patience as we explore these equal protection claims among others." prevnext