Secret Service Says ‘No Shots Fired’ During Vehicle Incident Near White House

The U.S. Secret Service has announced that no shots were fired Friday when the agency apprehended a female driver who struck a security barrier near the White House today, effectively putting the White House under lockdown.

The vehicle involved in the situation did not breach the security barrier of the White House, the agency added in a subsequent tweet.

“No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House,” the agency tweeted at 3:47 p.m. ET.

“The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” another tweet read.

No law enforcement officials were injured, the Secret Service said.

The incident initially put the White House under lockdown. According to the agency, the vehicle hit a barrier at 17th Street and East Street, near the White House. An official confirmed to the Associated Press that the building was put on lockdown.

CBS News’ Major Garrett said the incident was nowhere near the White House itself. “Not close to the North Lawn of the White House. Not close to Pennsylvania Avenue,” Garrett reported.

According to his schedule, President Donald Trump was at the White House during the time of the incident, despite his busy schedule. First, he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, then held a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

It was the first time Trump answered questions from journalists in a formal setting in over a month.