White Christmas Forecast: Your Best Chances for Seeing Snow on December 25

For most people, Christmas is synonymous with a fresh snowfall. Sadly, a white Christmas is not in store for most of the U.S. The latest weather forecasts show a warm spell coming just in time for the holiday, leading many people to wonder where a white Christmas was possible.

Christmas is just over a week away now, and many people are turning to the weather forecast hoping for snow. For now, however, it looks like the majority of the country will have a more temperate celebration. According to a report by The Washington Post, temperatures are set to rise around the middle of the nation this week, likely melting any snow that is already there.

The latest projections show a warm front centered to the south-west of the Great Lakes. It will be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year in these areas, including Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Denver. This vein of warmth actually stretches far to the north into Canada, and radiates outwards.

There will be little or no precipitation in these areas, as a dry flow will push to the east. This means that the east coast from North Carolina up through Maine will likely be snow-free as well.

Oddly, meteorologists say that California, Nevada and New Mexico are one of the only regions that might get precipitation this week, judging by their data. Florida, Georgia and Louisiana could get some as well, though in both cases it seems unlikely to be snow.

In general, scientists say white Christmases actually are not all that common. The Washington Post’s report gathered historical and climatological data, showing that the sheer likelihood of snow on Christmas is low for most of the U.S.

If you’re looking to up your chances, they say your best bet is to move to the north-west. The mountain peaks there get some of the most snow in the country, and the low temperatures make snowfall more common, raising your chances. The odds are also good across the northern border of the country, including North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

While New York City does not typically get a white Christmas, the upstate region has good odds, particularly the Tug Hill Plateau. Experts also say inland New England is a good place for the holiday, but not near the coast. Where there is skiing, there is a chance.

Data shows that regions like the Corn Belt, the Upper Midwest and the Pacific Northwest tend to get the majority of their snowfall for the year in December. By contrast, New England’s heaviest accumulation has historically come in January or February more often than not.

Still, whatever the data shows, it never hurts to cross your fingers for a snowy Christmas miracle — once everyone is off the road.