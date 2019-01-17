White Castle Now Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, and one fast food chain is helping couples spend the day in a castle – a White Castle, more specifically.

The beloved fast food chain is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations so that couples can chow down on some of their favorite fast food in the heart of a castle. The annual event is expected to draw in a record number of customers, with the 2018 dinner seeing more than 30,000 people flocking to the Castle.

Running on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4 – 9 p.m. at most Castles, the chain’s 28th annual Valentine’s Day dinner, with limited reservations, will feature hostess seating, tableside service, festive decorations, and a menu of mouthwatering dishes Due to its popularity, the dinner will run for a second night on Feb. 15.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com, the OpenTable mobile app, or by calling the nearest regional office.

“Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to many of our customers and team members across the country,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a press release. “Many Cravers have shared stories with us about meeting the loves of their lives, or forming lifelong friendships at our restaurants, so we look forward to hosting this special event every year to help our fans build even more memorable moments.”

“Every year, reservations fill up quickly at most of our Castles,” Richardson said. “This is the ultimate way to celebrate with your favorite Craver on Valentine’s Day – and we’re excited to also offer a limited edition, romantic touch for those fans who would like to experience a White Castle Valentine’s Day at home via our delivery partners.”

Those headed to White Castle on Valentine’s Day will have a few new menu items to choose from. The fast food chain, based in Columbus, Ohio, recently announced the addition of the Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac and Cheese Nibblers to its menu.

The Sloppy Joe Slider, drawing inspiration from the beloved dish sloppy Joe’s, feature lean ground beef smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce with garden vegetables including onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. It is topped with smoked cheddar cheese.

The Mac and Cheese Nibblers boast cheddar cheese and macaroni that is coated with a crispy cheddar batter. The dish is available in three different sizes – 5-piece, 12-piece, and 20-piece.

Described as “cooking up the comfort this winter,” the new items are available now through Feb. 24.