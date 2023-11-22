Which Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving 2023

The holiday season is officially here, bringing with it a few changes to normal shopping schedules. Whether you simply forgot to pick up an important ingredient for that Thanksgiving Day feast or are just wanting to get an early start on those Black Friday deals, some stores are keeping their doors open and welcoming customers on Thanksgiving Day 2023, Thursday, Nov. 23.

Given that Thanksgiving is a big day for travel, travelers will be thankful to know that 7-Eleven is open on Thursday, meaning you can stop in and grab a road trip snack before hitting up Thanksgiving dinner. However, as with most stores that will be open, hours do vary by location, meaning you will want to check local store hours. Early risers can also get a boost of energy with a trip to Dunkin, as the coffee and doughnut company will continue operations, but guests are encouraged to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm local store hours. Meanwhile, for the first time, most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but Walgreen's 24-hour locations will remain open.

Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2023:

ACME (varies by location)

Albertsons (most stores will have adjusted hours)

7-Eleven (varies by location)

Bass Pro Shops (stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Cavela's (stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dollar General (varies by location)

Dunkin' (varies by location; check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm local store hours)

Family Dollar (varies by location)

The Fresh Market (store hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

H.E.B. (stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed)

Kroger (varies by location, most stores are expected to close in the early evening)

Meijer (open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Old Navy (most stores will open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open through Black Friday)

Rite Aid (varies by location)

Safeway (varies by location)

Save A Lot (varies by location)

Stop & Shop (stores in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey will remain open with shortened hours, while stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island may be closed)

Walgreens (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location)

Whole Foods (varies by location)

As with most holidays, hours may vary from location to location. It is recommended that you check with your local stores to confirm operating hours this holiday season.

While several stores will keep the doors open Thursday, many more will keep them locked. Stores including Walmart, Target, Aldi, Costco, HomeGoods, Home Depot, Kohl's, and more are set to remain closed Thursday to allow employees the chance to spend time with family.