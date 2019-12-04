How Anna Faris’ Disastrous 2019 Thanksgiving Left Multiple People Hospitalized

As Thanksgiving approaches again, the viral story of Anna Faris’ 2019 Thanksgiving dinner has resurfaced on social media. The actress and comedian rented a vacation home near Lake Tahoe in California that year where she and her 13 guests fell ill. It turned out that they were all suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Faris’ Thanksgiving in 2019 lives on in infamy and strikes fear into many fans who agonize over things that can go wrong at their big gathering. According to a report by PEOPLE, several guests began to feel ill shortly after arriving at the house Faris had rented. However, coming from the L.A. area they assumed the abrupt rise in altitude was the reason. When their condition did not improve, two people actually left to go to the hospital where doctors determined that they were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Thankfully, they were able to contact Faris and her other guests in time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaFaris) November 30, 2019

According to a press release from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, the house was found to have over six times the maximum recommended levels of carbon monoxide for indoor spaces. This was after the house was left with doors and windows open to ventilate the space.

Two more of Faris’ guests were taken to the hospital, and all were treated for the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Afterward, Faris shared the story on social media, thanking the first responders for all their help. She called the whole ordeal “stupidly dramatic.”

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department— we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” she tweeted.

The first responders reportedly said that Faris and her guests are “lucky to be alive” after their exposure to such strong gas, especially without carbon monoxide alarms to warn them. North Tahoe fire chief Mike Schwartz issued a statement saying the whole department was pleased by the way things worked out.

“We are so thankful to report that this holiday disaster was averted,” he said. “Situational awareness is so important. Whether you are at home or traveling, it is important ensure that smoke and CO alarms are in working order anywhere you stay. It’s not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe.”

Carbon monoxide is infamously referred to as the “silent killer,” due to how difficult it is to detect. The gas is odorless and colorless, but when it is inhaled it deprives the bloodstream of oxygen, causing victims to die by suffocation without realizing why. The Center for Disease Control recommends installing battery-operated alarms near sleeping areas, and getting furnaces inspected regularly. Find out more on the CDC’s website.