Where Scott Peterson Is 15 Years Later

Fifteen years after the disappearance of the pregnant Laci Peterson captured the attention of the country, her husband, Scott Peterson, is still on death row.

Peterson was sentenced to death by lethal injection and is on death row at San Quentin State Prison, notes Good Housekeeping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2004, Peterson was convicted in the murder of Laci Peterson and their unborn son. The 27-year-old Laci was eight months pregnant when she went missing on Dec. 24, 2002. Her body was found four months later when it washed up in San Francisco Bay.

During the trial, it was also revealed that Peterson had affairs, including one with Amber Frey. She testified that Peterson told her he was a widow and lied about where he lived. According to Rolling Stone, Frey called police on Dec. 30, 2002 and started working with them, recording phone calls with Peterson.

As The Modesto Bee reported at the time, his appeal was filed in July 2012, with his attorneys arguing that the evidence was “anything but overwhelming.” They also listed several missteps they feel the late Judge Alfred Delucci made, calling for a new trial.

In August, A&E’s documentary series The Murder of Laci Peterson included audio from a phone call between the 44-year-old Peterson and his sister-in-law, Janey, from June 2017. In the call, Peterson insisted he was innocent.

“I wasn’t the last one to see Laci that day. There were so many witnesses who saw her walking in the neighborhood after I left,” he told his sister-in-law, reports Today. “The police failed to find my family.”

Peterson said he was “staggered” by the double murder conviction and said he had a “horrible” physical reaction to the verdict.

Peterson’s trial was also the focus of Investigation Discovery‘s Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, which debuted on Wednesday. The documentary is available on the network’s website.