Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Charged with Sexual Assault

English TV personality John Leslie — who hosted the UK’s version of Wheel of Fortune from 1998 to 2001 — has joined the ranks of men facing sexual assault allegations this year. An unnamed 26-year-old woman filed a report claiming that Leslie groped her without consent in a nightclub in Edinburgh, Scotland this past June.

“Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday 25 June,” a spokesperson for the Edinburgh police told reporters. Leslie allegedly forced his hand up the woman’s skirt in a club called Atik.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from doing Wheel of Fortune with ITV almost twenty years ago, Leslie is well-known in the UK for hosting the children’s series Blue Peter on the BBC. Leslie hasn’t been prominent on TV for several years now, though he does a lot of work on the radio. He appears frequently as a DJ on stations like Castle FM, and works for the Scottish Bauer Radio AM network as well.

Leslie was the final host of the UK’s Wheel of Fortune. It was cancelled in 2001.