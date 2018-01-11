There Are 5 Types of Butts — Which Do You Have?

According to doctors, there are many different kinds of butts. Matthew Schulman, M.D., a plastic surgeon in New York City, told Women’s Health that he’s narrowed them now to just five classifications, and we’ve shown you what panties to wear for each type to make sure you’re showing off your asset, whatever shape it is.

A-Shape

A common shape for women with wider hips, the A-shaped butt is narrower at the top and wider at the bottom, giving it the basic shape of the letter A. For this shape, it’s important to buy underwear with large enough leg holes to ensure the fabric isn’t cutting into your skin. Low-rise underwear also accentuates your shape, ensuring your curving hips don’t get flattened out with too much fabric.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Round

Often known as bubble butts, round butts have fat distribution on the cheeks, including the upper portion, which makes the butt look like a “C” shape when viewed from the side. For this shape, high-waisted, high-leg briefs are your best friend, accentuating your curves and giving you the illusion of fullness on the outer cheek thanks to the high-leg shape.

Heart Shape

Heart-shaped butts, similar to A-shaped butts, are fuller at the bottom, but heart-shaped butts, unlike A-shaped butts, are often flat at the top, and, with the wrong undies, can look droopy. These butts look best in bikini underwear, which cuts flatteringly across the butt cheek, giving the illusion of a butt lift that’s even more enhanced by bikini underwear with ruching in the middle.

Square Shape

Square-shaped butts, sometimes called “flat butts”, are butts whose outer cheek line matches the line of the hips, and whose bottom cheek line matches the line of the lower back. The best way to dress a square-shaped booty is by going with a patterned high-waisted brief or boy short. The pattern gives the illusion of fullness, and the high cut of a brief or boy short helps to give the butt more shape.

V-Shape

The opposite of an A-shaped butt, a V-shaped butt has the most volume at the very top of the butt checks and hips, with the narrowest point just where the two cheeks meet. To dress this shape, hipster underwear works best because it gives more width at the bottom of the hips as well as giving the coverage you need to accentuate the shape.

Don’t let passing trends and celebrity photos make you feel bad about your booty. No matter your shape, there’s a sexy pair of underwear out there that will make you feel like a curvy queen.



Related:

There Are Actually 8 Different Types of Nipples — Which Do You Have?

4 Things Your Pubic Hair Can Tell You About Your Health

There Are Actually 9 Types of Boobs — Which Do You Have?

What the Color of Your Urine Says About Your Health