Inside Casey Anthony’s Life After Walking out of Jail

Casey Anthony was acquitted on murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee more than six years ago and is finally being left alone by people who see her in South Florida. The 31-year-old is even reportedly being asked out on dates.

“People pretty much leave her alone. She can go out and no one really bothers her,” one source told PEOPLE this week.

“Enough time has passed that she’s not as toxic as she used to be,” another source told the site. “She’s going out now and then. She’s got a circle of friends, and guys are paying attention to her again. Guys are even asking her out now.”

Anthony now lives in South Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private investigator who worked on her case and O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder case. She also reportedly filed to start her own photography business and is helping McKenna in his investigations. Sources told PEOPLE she thinks her current life is “boring.”

In February, Anthony was spotted at an anti-Donald Trump rally by an Associated Press reporter. That led to her first in-depth interview since she was acquitted.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony told The Associated Press in interviews published in March.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today, I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter, I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me,” she told the AP about her daughter’s death.

Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, told Chris Hansen on Crime Watch Daily in October that she believes her daughter is “mentally ill.” Cindy said Anthony has seizures and thinks her daughter had one when Caylee died in 2008.

“I’ve seen Caylee on a couple of occasions… I’ve seen her,” her father George Anthony told Hansen. “I’ve seen her in the flesh… One time, she woke me up in the morning just tapping on [my head] with her little finger like she used to.”

Anthony was acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges, but was convicted on four charges of lying to police. Two of those charges were overturned.