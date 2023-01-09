Wendy's Reveals January 2023 Deals

If your new year's resolution is to save money in 2023, then Wendy's has your back. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain marked the start of the new year by rolling out a list of new deals for January 2023, which will see customers scoring discounts on everything from kids' meals to chicken nuggets, and even free fries!

The deals include a mix of limited-time offerings as well as deals that last throughout the month. Currently, Wendy's guests can score a free Small Hot & Crispy Fry with Any Salad Purchase through Monday, Jan. 9. When that offer expires, Wendy's will give customers the chance to grab any size of fry for free with any purchase from "Fry-Day," Jan. 13 through Thursday, Jan. 19. From Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 29, the chain is offering guests a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of a medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry. A buy one, get one offer for a large Hot & Crispy Fry lasts from Monday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Feb. 6, with Wendy's also giving guests to grab a free 6-piece Nugget order with any medium or large Fry from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Then from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, Wendy's will be offering a 50% discount on kids' meals with any purchase with the in-app offer. These offers are available for mobile order only in the Wendy's app.

Throughout January, the chain will also be stocking a number of other mobile offers in the app, which can be added to your mobile order or scanned in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. Through Sunday, Jan. 15, guests can score a free small chili with any purchase. Lasting all month long, guests can also get $2 off a breakfast combo, including the brand's signature Homestyle French Toast Sticks and its lineup of breakfast sandwiches. Customers who buy a chicken sandwich at regular price in January get a second one for just $1 with the in-app offer. A similar offer will allow guests to get Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich for $1 with a purchase of a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich through Jan. 31.

It's important to note that many of these in-app offers refresh weekly and can only be used once. The Wendy's mobile app features a page of exclusive offers. With every order, guests also score rewards points, which can then be redeemed for further discounts on future orders. When you sign up for the Wendy's app, you get a free 10-piece Chicken Nugget with any purchase as well as 150 bonus rewards points.