Wendy’s Offers $1 Bacon Cheeseburger Deal

Wendy’s is helping fans divulge in their love of bacon, marking down the price on one of its most beloved cheeseburgers.

Ending on Tuesday, March 19, the beloved fast food chain is offering customers the chance to score $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers, the burger that is made with “fresh, never frozen beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo” and said to be “a favorite of bacon lovers everywhere.”

Scoring the deal is easy. Customers simply have to order something online or through the Wendy’s app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and they will then be able to add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to their order for just $1, Thrillist reports.

The fast food chain is offering users a free $5 Biggie Bag, which includes Wendy’s new Bacon Double Stack, a 4-piece order of chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small drink. The deal is part of a March Madness-themed promotion and is a team up between Wendy’s and Door Dash.

To nab the free $5 Biggie Bag, customers must apply the promo code FREEBIGGIEBAG after they add the menu item to their cart on the mobile app.

Just when you thought victory couldn’t get any sweeter, here comes the new Biggie Bag. Get a free Biggie Bag and free delivery with orders over $10. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 16, 2019

The fast food chain has been consistently rolling out new deals since the beginning of the year. In January, Wendy’s offered free Baconators to customers for a week. The move was in response to the announcement from McDonald’s that they had added “delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon” to the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and their famed french fries.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer, said at the time. “Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet. After all, that’s why we’re the No. 1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers.”

The fast food chain, which first opened its doors in 1969, kept the beef with McDonald’s going into February, offering free Baconator Fries with the purchase of any regular menu item. Earlier this month, the chain also offered customers their choice of a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Frosty with any purchase through the Wendy’s app.