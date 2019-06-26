Wendy’s Announces When Spicy Chicken Nuggets Will Return

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially making their way back to menus nationwide.

On Monday, June 24, the beloved fast food chain took to Twitter with some cryptic behavior, asking fans to “save the date” for an unspecified reason.

The tweet included Google Calendar invite for Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Hey, just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date. Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together,” the invite read. “Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang. You’re gonna want to keep this on the schedule.”

In a tweet later that day, Wendy’s announced that Spicy Chicken Nuggets will officially return on Monday, Aug. 19.

The fight to bring the fan-favorite item back to menus has been a long one, though it gained momentum in May after Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to state his “positive affirmations,” writing, “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s responded to the news with a sliver of hope, promising to bring Spicy Chicken Nuggets back should their tweet climb to 2 million likes, a number that was soon surpassed.

Keeping true to their word, the fast food chain later revealed “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!” and that “We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”

After first debuting in 2017, Spicy Chicken Nuggets were quickly snatched from the menu much to fans’ surprise. During their short run, they had quickly risen to be a fan-favorite, and in the years since they had disappeared, fans have begged Wendy’s to return the spice to the menu. In fact, simple browse through the comments on any of the fast food chain’s tweets will find you dozens of comments inquiring about the nuggets.

While fans still have 54 days to wait until they can once again get their hands on the menu item, Wendy’s has rolled out plenty of new additions to satiate their taste bud cravings. In April, the chain introduced new additions to its Made to Crave Menu – Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken and Barbecue Chicken sandwiches.