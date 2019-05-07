Wendy’s to Bring Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Wendy’s is bringing back Spicy Chicken Nuggets thanks to “positive affirmations,” Chance the Rapper, and more than 2 million likes on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Monday to overshadow the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first royal baby and grant fans’ wishes, the beloved fast food chain officially announced the return of Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which turn up the heat on the typical kid-friendly food item.

The return will come after the nuggets have been missing from the menu for two years.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

The spicy requisition was prompted over the weekend after Spicy Nugget super fan Chance the Rapper took to the social media platform to send some positive and mouth-watering thoughts out into the world, adding to the years-long campaign to bring the heat back to the menu.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Soon after, Wendy’s responded, once again stirring up the fast food drama with the promise that if their tweet got at least 2 million likes, Spicy Chicken Nuggets would be brought back.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The promise prompted the campaign for the nuggets’ return to amp up in heat, with fans responding to the fast food chain’s offer with an overwhelmingly unanimous “challenge accepted.”

“We salute you. Let’s bring our boys home,” one fan wrote, their account aptly titled “Are Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Back Yet?”

“PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD I MADE A TWITTER FOR THIS,” another added.

The beloved nuggets were snatched from the menu back in early 2017, and in the years since, fans have begged the beloved fast food chain to return spice to the menu, frequently filling the comments on Wendy’s posts with messages rooting for the menu item’s return.

Although the fast food chain has promised that their wishes will finally be fulfilled, it currently is not known when Spicy Chicken Nuggets will head back to menus.

“While we can’t give an exact date that Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be back on the menu, we can promise they’ll be just as good as everyone remembers! (And worth the hype!),” a Wendy’s spokesperson told Today.

While fans await the arrival, there are plenty of other menu items to chow down on, including the recently introduced Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken, and Barbecue Chicken sandwiches to the Made to Crave Menu. The fast food chain is also currently offering Frosties for just 50 cents.