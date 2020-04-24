Wendy's Offering Free Chicken Nuggets in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Wendy's is offering free chicken nuggets on Friday, becoming the latest fast-food chain to offer a deal during the coronavirus pandemic. Like most restaurant chains, Wendy's locations are still operating, as customers can pick up food or order it for delivery. Some restaurants have launched offers for free menu items for all customers, while others have offered to help health care workers with specials.

Wendy's deal will be available for all customers. "We're giving America a GroupNug this Friday. [Like] this tweet and we'll remind you when to get your free 4pc nuggets!" the restaurant chain tweeted on Monday. One person asked Wendy's if they can order spicy nuggets with the deal, and the quick response was "yep."

America, come get your GroupNug. Come to the Wendy’s drive-thru tomorrow and get your free 4pc. nuggets! pic.twitter.com/GRTmEcX3Ar — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 23, 2020

"Everyone has become their own hairstylist. We all need a nug," Wendy's added in another tweet. "This Friday ONLY, we're giving America a big GroupNug. Get FREE 4pc nuggets when you visit our drive-thru." No purchase is necessary, so you can just go through the drive-thru without ordering anything else.

Wendy's is not the first fast-food chain to offer free food in an effort to attract customers during the coronavirus shutdown. Last week, Taco Bell offered free tacos on Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday and continuing through May 5, McDonald's is offering free "Thank You Meals" for first responders and health care workers. The meals will be offered in Happy Meal boxes and can be picked up at the drive-thru or for take out.

"While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald's has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders," McDonald's said in a statement on Tuesday. "The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times."

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he may extend social distancing guidelines until early summer or even beyond, to help slow the coronavirus spread. "We may, and we may go beyond that," Trump said, reports CNBC. "We're going to have to see where it is... I think people are going to know just out of common sense. At some point, we won't have to do that. But until we feel safe, we're going to be extending."