Wendy's Introduces New Refreshing Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

The temperatures are heating up, but Wendy's is making sure you have a new go-to menu item to keep things fresh during the hot summer months. The beloved fast-food chain, known for its never-frozen beef, mouth-watering Frostys, and sea salt fries, has officially brought back a fan-favorite item to the menu that is packed with summer-inspired flavor: Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.

The newest craveable, freshly made innovation to hit the chain's menu was inspired by sweet yet savory seasonal flavors. According to John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, the salad "packs unbeatable and seasonally relevant flavors so fans can not only have a salad they feel good about eating, but one that doesn't sacrifice fresh, craveable flavors or cost a fortune." Those who order the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad can expect a refreshing and "mouthwatering" meal thanks to the dish combining hand-picked strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and a savory Tuscan cheese blend, all of which is finished off with warm freshly grilled chicken, praline almonds, and a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette. These ingredients all sit atop a bed of freshly chopped lettuce and spring mix "for a sweet and savory experience. We're intentional about crafting our salads for enjoyment, and it shows."

(Photo: Wendy's)

"From our Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad to our Southwest Avocado Salad and now, our new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, we consistently lean into on-trend ingredients to give our customers flavorful salad options they can't find anywhere else," Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said of the new dish. "Others have chosen to step away from salads, but we're going to keep being there for our customers when that fresh, summer salad craving hits."

But Wendy's isn't stopping there! Making the new addition even better is the fact that fans have the chance to score it for free. To get the free salad, simply order $15 or more through Grubhub. The deal is good from Wednesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 13 while supplies last.

When fans head to their local Wendy’s to order the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, which is now available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide, they can add even more summer flavors by ordering the new Pineapple Mango Lemonade. A new twist on the chain’s traditional All-Natural Lemonade, the drink boasts "a tropical blend including mango and pineapple." The chain also offers Tropical Berry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade.