Wendy’s Giving out Free Food Every Weekend in September

Wendy’s is helping customers keep their wallets a little fuller. Throughout the month of September, the beloved fast food chain is rolling out a slew of new deals that will see fans scoring free food all month long. In fact, every weekend in September will give fast food lovers the chance to grab free chicken nuggets and breakfast sandwiches!

According to Thrillist, nabbing the month-long deal is easy. Customers who make any purchase through the Wendy’s app on a Saturday or Sunday in September will receive a free order of Spicy or Crispy chicken nuggets. But if you’re not in the mood for chicken nuggets, don’t fret, because Wendy’s is giving customers an alternative. When scoring the freebie, customers will have the option to opt for a free breakfast sandwich, with options including the Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The emphasis on breakfast items comes after Wendy’s launched a new nationwide breakfast menu back in 2020. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, which has since risen to be a fan-favorite, was among the new items. The delectable dish boasts a crispy chicken fillet that is perfectly seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. The chain describes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as “sweet, it’s savory, and it’s a great reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

In addition to the food freebie, Thrillist reports Wendy’s is also giving fans the option of a $0 delivery fee on weekend orders all month. However, the outlet notes that the chain is also currently offering a $0 delivery fee anytime through Sept. 12, meaning opting for one of the food freebies may be a better option.

The deal is just one of several Wendy’s is offering this month, with the chain also offering its annual BOO! Book right now. Each Boo! Book costs just $1, and they contain coupons for five free Jr. Frostys. There is also an additional offer this year, with Boo! Book holders also getting app-exclusive offer for a free any size Fry with any purchase. Making this offer even sweeter is the fact that proceeds from BOO! Books go to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. According to Wendy’s, the DFTA “supports the hiring of adoption recruiters who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. The recruiters use a child-focused recruitment model proven to be up to 3x more effective at serving children in foster care who are often overlooked.”