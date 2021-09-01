Wendy's Adding New Burger to Menu Perfect for Bacon Lovers

✖

Wendy's is treating bacon lovers to an all-new menu item that is sure to send taste buds into a frenzy. Ahead of National Cheeseburger Day on Saturday, Sept. 18, Wendy's is bulking up its menu with the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The burger, set be available nationwide, joins fellow bacon-filled addition Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, which was introduced in May.

Promising to make "cheesy, bacon-filled dreams come true," the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger boasts one of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef patties, which is topped with its signature Applewood smoked bacon cooked fresh daily, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese and a creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread. Upping the ante on the competition, the burger features "a first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection." According to the chain, "this unforgettable sandwich flips the notion of a traditional bacon cheeseburger on its bun with unparalleled culinary sophistication and an explosion of big, bold flavors."

(Photo: Wendy's)

As the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger*, we had a desire to dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar and more innovation," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company, said. "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger will be the latest addition to the Made to Crave Menu, and the third addition to the menu this year. The menu already includes the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich. Wendy's introduced the Made to Crave menu back in 2019 as a line of premium sandwiches.

The menu's new addition is already available on the menu ahead of National Cheeseburger Day. To make the addition even more delicious, Wendy's is welcoming the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger with a few massive deals. From Sept. 6 through Oct. 3, customers who place an order via the Wendy's app will receive $2 off any premium combo, including Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. Then, from Sept. 13 through Sept. 18, and to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's will host a week-long BOGO premium cheeseburger offer, meaning fans can score any two premium cheeseburgers when redeeming the offer via the Wendy's app.