Wendy’s Giving Away Free Bacon Cheeseburgers and Frosties Every Day for a Week

The luck of the Irish is on fast food lovers’ side this March, Wendy’s continuing to prove that free food is the best kind of food.

Through Saturday, March 16, customers who purchase anything through the Wendy’s app will get a little something extra on the side: their choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Frosty at no extra cost.

Hoping to keep more change in your pocket than what you throw out? The deal is valid with any purchase, including small items like drinks and fries, which pair perfectly with a free Frosty.

Scoring the offer is as easy as 1, 2, 3. Customers simply have to navigate to the chain’s mobile app and click “start mobile order.” The offer should be the first thing that appears on the screen when the app is opened, but if it isn’t, it can be found by hitting the “offers” button.

The offer refreshes every day, meaning that you can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Frosty each day leading up to March 16.

The deal comes hot on the heels of a similar deal that the beloved fast food chain offered in February. As a mid-February treat, and following in the footsteps of a number of other offers made throughout the month, Wendy’s offered fans the chance to score free fries and a small drink with the purchase of one of its premium hamburgers – S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt, or the BBQ Cheeseburger.

The burgers, which can be purchased to score the free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Frosty in the most recent deal, are part of the chain’s recently introduced Made to Crave Menu, a line premium burgers described as being “craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable.”

“There’s a reason we named the new menu line, Made to Crave,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said. “Because it’s true. These hamburgers are so undeniably good that Made to Crave is being integrated as part of our everyday menu.”

The hot deals and new menu items come as Wendy’s ups its competition against fast food competitor McDonald’s. After introducing the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries, new twists on its beloved menu items that now include “delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon,” Wendy’s gave the chain a run for its money, offering free Baconator burgers to customers using DoorDash.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” the chain said at the time.