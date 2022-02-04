Wendy’s Giving Away Fan-Favorite Menu Item for Free Today Only

It’s Fry-Day at Wendy’s! The fan-favorite fast-food chain is continuing its ongoing Friday promotion, aptly dubbed Fry-Day, with yet another awesome deal that will see guests scoring some free food with the purchase of fries. On Friday, Feb. 4 only, Wendy’s customers can score one of the chain’s delicious Classic Chicken Sandwiches for free!

A staple on the menu, Wendy’s Classic Chicken Sandwich begins with a juicy, lightly breaded crispy chicken breast that is topped with crunchy lettuce, tomato, mayo, and the perfect pickles. All of those ingredients are placed between a toasted bun, with Wendy’s dubbing the dish “a flawless blend of nostalgia and excitement-kinda like your all-time favorite song, only better ’cause you can eat it.” Thankfully, landing this menu item for free today only is simple. Wendy’s is offering the Classic Chicken Sandwich for free with the purchase of a medium Fries via the Wendy’s mobile app, according to Chew Boom. To get the deal, guests just need to apply the Fry-Day offer to their mobile order of a medium fry or can the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru on Friday, Feb. 4.

This is just the latest promotion in the chain’s ongoing Fry-Day offers, promos landing on Fridays with the purchases of fries. After closing out 2021 with a string of similar offers throughout December and continuing those promotions throughout January, Wendy’s is hosting a set of Friday-only deals all throughout February. Following the Feb. 4 offer, Wendy’s guests can expect to score a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of a medium fry on Friday, Feb. 11, followed by 150 Bonus Points, enough to unlock a free small frosty in the Wendy’s Rewards store, with a purchase of a large fry on Friday, Feb. 18. On the final Friday of the month, Friday, Feb. 25, Wendy’s will give out free 6-Piece Spicy or Crispy Nuggets with a medium fry purchase.

The Friday promotions are running alongside a month-long food deal from the chain. From now until Sunday, Feb. 27, Wendy’s is giving out a free medium fry with any purchase via the Wendy’s mobile app. The deal, however, refreshes weekly and can only be used once a week.

Food deals aren’t the only exciting things going on at Wendy’s this month. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the fast-food restaurant chain is set to debut two new items on its Made to Crave menu. The Hot Honey Duo includes the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, which is Wendy’s first new breakfast item in two years. The new menu items are both drizzled with hot honey sauce.