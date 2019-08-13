Wendy’s Giving Away 2 Million Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Wendy’s is celebrating the return of Spicy Chicken Nuggets in a big way. Beginning Monday, Aug. 5 and lasting through Monday, Aug. 19, the beloved fast-food chain is teaming up with DoorDash to give away 2 million free Spicy Chicken Nuggets, drawing inspiration from the number of tweets that it took to get the fan-favorite item back on the menu.

Nabbing the deal is easy. The first 500,000 people to place a Wendy’s order through DoorDash will score a free six-count Spicy Chicken Nugget. Customers simply have to download the DoorDash app, add the six-count Spicy Chicken Nuggets to their order, and use the code SPICYNUGGS at checkout.

No purchase is necessary to grab the free “nuggs.” The deal is valid for one use only and only while supplies last. Other fees, including delivery and service fee, taxes, and gratuity still apply.

“Thanks to our incredible Wendy’s fanbase, Spicy Nuggets are back. We knew we needed to reward fans who helped make this possible in a big way,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said. “We got 2 million likes, let’s give away 2 million nuggets.’ That’s how it’s done at Wendy’s; put the customer first and keep it simple and spicy.”

Spicy Chicken Nuggets rose as a fan-favorite item at Wendy’s after they first appeared on menus in 2017. Much to fans’ demise, the beloved dish abruptly disappeared shortly after their debut, leading to a years-long battle for the chain to bring them back.

The first sparks of hope that their efforts were finally paying off came in May when Chance the Rapper tweeted his “positive affirmations,” writing, “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

In response, Wendy’s pledged to return Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the menu if their tweet gained 2 million likes, a number that was quickly surpassed.

Keeping true to their word, the fast-food chain later revealed “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!” and that “We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”

After announcing in June that the favorite menu item would be returning on Monday, Aug. 19, Wendy’s announced last week that they had fast-tracked the nuggets debut, setting their return date to Monday, Aug. 12.

Currently, it is not known how long Spicy Chicken Nuggets will remain on the menu, though fans are already portioning for them to remain a permanent item.