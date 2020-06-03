Wendy's Gets 'Canceled' on Twitter After CEO's Donation to Donald Trump Surfaces

Wendy's has found itself getting "canceled" on Twitter, after new surfaced that the fast food company's CEO's donated money to Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, James Bodenstedt — CEO of Muy Cos., which operates Wendy's — has donated over $440,000 to Trump's re-election campaign. The outlet noted that Bodenstedt even donated $200,000 in March.

Notably, Muy Cos. also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, but it is Wendy's who has come under the most heat online. In addition to many saying they will never eat at the burger restaurant again, a hashtag for "Wendy's Is Over Party" has been making the rounds. "So I guess no more 4for4 meals now that Wendys is a disappointment," one Twitter user said. "Wendy’s is supporting Trump?!" another exclaimed. "I’m not buying a nugget, frosty, nothing." Scroll down to see more reactions form Twitter users.