Wendy's Gets 'Canceled' on Twitter After CEO's Donation to Donald Trump Surfaces
Wendy's has found itself getting "canceled" on Twitter, after new surfaced that the fast food company's CEO's donated money to Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, James Bodenstedt — CEO of Muy Cos., which operates Wendy's — has donated over $440,000 to Trump's re-election campaign. The outlet noted that Bodenstedt even donated $200,000 in March.
Notably, Muy Cos. also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, but it is Wendy's who has come under the most heat online. In addition to many saying they will never eat at the burger restaurant again, a hashtag for "Wendy's Is Over Party" has been making the rounds. "So I guess no more 4for4 meals now that Wendys is a disappointment," one Twitter user said. "Wendy’s is supporting Trump?!" another exclaimed. "I’m not buying a nugget, frosty, nothing." Scroll down to see more reactions form Twitter users.
Finding out Wendy's CEO donated to trump be like #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/leBNTnYBuJ— Sarcasm & Irony (@SarcandIron) June 2, 2020
That @Wendys account really liked talking all that shit to people and being shady. Now where you at?? 🤔🤔🤔 #Wendys #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/3aAigU3Oxa— Roger💚 (@limegreenroger) June 2, 2020
WELP. That’s that on that, friends. You won’t catch me here no more. On to McDonald’s. #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/IjUi1HWdkU— Ren🍟 (@price_ren) June 2, 2020
To the man that drove through the Wendy’s on Montauk hwy a couple years ago..... your work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thinkin about u a lil extra today king #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/clT7UpmYOZ— shannon (@lilnoooodle) June 2, 2020
Wendy’s, imma need you to log out for me. #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/gCZSZElVga— 👁👄👁 (@purpleartist01) June 2, 2020
Wendy’s, Pizza Hut, and Tbell donated to Trump’s re-elect campaign. All the more reason for y’all to cut that nasty shit out your diets 🤢🤢🤢#WendysIsOverParty— C🌙 BLM ✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@cecilialucente) June 3, 2020
so you’re telling me wendy’s donated 400k to a billionaire... #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/0ItlJcB1WB— papi_sam (@papisam13) June 2, 2020
All the other fast food chains when they see the #WendysIsOverParty tag trending pic.twitter.com/4XWsRRNZgO— 𝕰𝖒𝖒𝖆🪐 (@ilikebeyblades) June 2, 2020
There's always Five Guys and so far none of them are racist! #WendysisoverParty pic.twitter.com/jmHd9cv0H6— Thomi Johnson (@JohnsonThomi) June 2, 2020
#WendysIsOverParty don’t forget these other resturants as if they didn’t do anything either 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8TVhgORM8j— ☻ (@unconve) June 2, 2020